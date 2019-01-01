My Queue

education investment

How The "Swiss Dual System" is Changing Education in India
Education

The company is programming new skills to improve education standards in India
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Tax-saving Deductions Freelancers Can Claim in ITR

Freelancers have an advantage in terms of availing more tax-saving deductions
Archit Gupta | 3 min read
This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years

The instant lender promises no human intervention and is based completely on technology
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
This Edupreneur is On a Mission to Provide Quality Education

This group provides quality education that enriches each child's social, emotional physical, cognitive, intellectual and creative abilities.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Fill The Demand Supply Gap In The Education Industry

Most surveys suggest that a significant number of the degree holders are considered unemployable.
Bradley Loiselle | 6 min read

More From This Topic

When The Movie Swades Came To Life In The Form Of A Startup
Education

Leaving behind his high paid job, Abhishek Chakraborty founded a venture to educate rural masses of India.
Samiksha Jain | 6 min read
5 Growing Ed Tech Companies That Make the Grade
Education Tech

Despite some flame-outs, these entrepreneurs are turning solid education technology into big business.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
Experiential Learning Era in Indian Education
Education

Experiential learning in the digital world is a blended form of learning.
Geetanjali Khanna | 4 min read
'Investors can reap about 30% annual returns from education sector'
Investments

Rise India invests in variegated education groups and institutions, aiding in the rapid growth of India's education and industrial sector.
Samiksha Jain | 6 min read