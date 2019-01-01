There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Education Tech
Big Data
Technology will continue to influence the way we learn as it increasingly facilitates collaborative learning.
Today's economy values creativity, collaboration and self-direction -- everything that lands kids in the principal's office.
When the classroom is a laboratory and students check their egos at the door, something amazing happens.
Despite some flame-outs, these entrepreneurs are turning solid education technology into big business.
The Küdzoo app provides kids with discounts and gift cards, but an education expert says its community may be key.
More From This Topic
Computers
And Google can thank the strong K-12 education market.
Online Education
Students and teachers schedule appointments and join live video chats through the platform.
Education
If you're an employer who doesn't yet know what 'STEM' stands for, you have some catching up to do.
Starting a Business
Skoove is proving itself as a great example of how to carve out success in the booming education market.
Education Tech
From launching experiments into space to an online architectural academy, here's a look at a few businesses applying entrepreneurial solutions to teaching and learning.
AlleyNYC
EDGE partnered with AlleyNYC to host their education accelerator.
Computers
A hands-on continuing education model for software engineers takes off.
Learning
One executive at Microsoft doesn't think so.
Online Education
From Khan Academy to Udemy, entrepreneurs in education are making a difference in our schools.
Ed Tech
Technology, often applied by inspired entrepreneurs, is disrupting how people of all ages receive the training everyone needs to thrive.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?