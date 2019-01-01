There are no Videos in your queue.
The following analytics with Individualized Education Plans ensures that both Student performances and School reputations improve
Here are megatrends that will bring disruption in edutech in 2019
Edutech is a novel way of helping students attain their dreams and Vedantu is trying to achieve the same
Obstacles such as unavailability of coaching centres in the vicinity and lack of parental support to study in a co-ed environment are being overcome by video learning
Video marketing is now a critical part of their promotional strategy of the educational institutes
Edutech startups have sprung up across the country that caters to counselling of students and also preparing them for exams while also facilitating their application
Augmented reality has revolutionised learning by making it interactive and practical as never before
Personalised learning with the help of Artificial Intelligence will change the Education System
Entrepreneurs
Prof Sugata Mitra's work was screened at CPH:DOX Festival, Copenhagen
digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need.
Education
Entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas can fight World Bank's warning of learning crisis to India
In continuation to the present trend, learning is going to be all the more interactive and engaging
Online Education
T.I.M.E has already got into those domains.While he believes that online education can definitely add value, it cannot displace pure play classroom training anytime soon.
The biggest challenge schools have is ensuring consistent quality of teaching staff!
Investments
Missed your daily update on the startup funding scenario? Not to worry!
