My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

edutech

Lines, Curves & Charts: The Power of Analytics in Education
edutech

Lines, Curves & Charts: The Power of Analytics in Education

The following analytics with Individualized Education Plans ensures that both Student performances and School reputations improve
Saiju Aravind | 3 min read
Megatrends for Edtech in India in 2019

Megatrends for Edtech in India in 2019

Here are megatrends that will bring disruption in edutech in 2019
Alok Katiyar | 3 min read
EduTech - An Answer to Modern Day Education

EduTech - An Answer to Modern Day Education

Edutech is a novel way of helping students attain their dreams and Vedantu is trying to achieve the same
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Video Learning to Transform High School Education in India

Video Learning to Transform High School Education in India

Obstacles such as unavailability of coaching centres in the vicinity and lack of parental support to study in a co-ed environment are being overcome by video learning
Kapil Gupta | 3 min read
5 Tips for Education Institutes for their Video Marketing Strategy

5 Tips for Education Institutes for their Video Marketing Strategy

Video marketing is now a critical part of their promotional strategy of the educational institutes
Ankit Khare | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How the Lure of Foreign Education is Running the Business of Startups
edutech

How the Lure of Foreign Education is Running the Business of Startups

Edutech startups have sprung up across the country that caters to counselling of students and also preparing them for exams while also facilitating their application
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
Augmented Reality Application Next Big Trend in the Education Industry
edutech

Augmented Reality Application Next Big Trend in the Education Industry

Augmented reality has revolutionised learning by making it interactive and practical as never before
Ankit Khare | 3 min read
Are You Integrating Personalized Learning Into Your Curriculum?
edutech

Are You Integrating Personalized Learning Into Your Curriculum?

Personalised learning with the help of Artificial Intelligence will change the Education System
Anjli Jain | 4 min read
Why This Indian Edupreneur's Efforts Were Applauded on an International Platform
Entrepreneurs

Why This Indian Edupreneur's Efforts Were Applauded on an International Platform

Prof Sugata Mitra's work was screened at CPH:DOX Festival, Copenhagen
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector
edutech

#5 Reasons Why Digitisation Is A Must For Education Sector

digitalisation offers fluidity to the Indian education sector by being a supplementary form of the system as it is available to students as per their need.
Minal Anand | 3 min read
How Start-ups are Focusing on Rural India's Education
Education

How Start-ups are Focusing on Rural India's Education

Entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas can fight World Bank's warning of learning crisis to India
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow
edutech

A Decade of Transformation – Ed-tech Sector Today and Tomorrow

In continuation to the present trend, learning is going to be all the more interactive and engaging
Beas Dev Ralhan | 4 min read
Digital Education Cannot Replace Classroom Coaching Anytime Soon, Veteran Indian Edupreneur Says
Online Education

Digital Education Cannot Replace Classroom Coaching Anytime Soon, Veteran Indian Edupreneur Says

T.I.M.E has already got into those domains.While he believes that online education can definitely add value, it cannot displace pure play classroom training anytime soon.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
3 E-learning Trends That are Changing the Way Your Child Learns
edutech

3 E-learning Trends That are Changing the Way Your Child Learns

The biggest challenge schools have is ensuring consistent quality of teaching staff!
Arun Jagannathan | 4 min read
Funding Roundup: Know Which Startup Grabbed Investors' Attention Yesterday
Investments

Funding Roundup: Know Which Startup Grabbed Investors' Attention Yesterday

Missed your daily update on the startup funding scenario? Not to worry!
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read