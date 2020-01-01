Eduvanz

Eduvanz Bags $5 Mn In Series A Round To Provide Seamless Borrower Experience
Funding

Eduvanz Bags $5 Mn In Series A Round To Provide Seamless Borrower Experience

Founded by Varun Chopra and Raheel Shah in 2016, Eduvanz aims to disburse INR 400-500 crore in loans over the next 2 years
Debarghya Sil | 3 min read