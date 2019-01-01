My Queue

Edward Snowden

The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden
whistleblowing

The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden

Revealing wrongdoing by the powerful requires absolute moral conviction with fearless disregard for consequences.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
Snowden Is Not Worried About a Trump Presidency

Snowden Is Not Worried About a Trump Presidency

But he acknowledges the fight to ensure people's privacy from government snooping won't get any easier under Trump.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Snowden Designs iPhone Case to Detect Snooping

Snowden Designs iPhone Case to Detect Snooping

It's aimed at journalists discussing sensitive information.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Snowden: FBI Claim That Only Apple Can Unlock iPhone Is BS

Snowden: FBI Claim That Only Apple Can Unlock iPhone Is BS

The FBI last month convinced a federal judge that the only way to get into the phone was to make Apple write code to undermine its own security protocols. Apple is refusing to comply.
Jessica Hartogs | 2 min read
Case Closed? New iOS 8 Encryption Is Impenetrable to Law Enforcement.

Case Closed? New iOS 8 Encryption Is Impenetrable to Law Enforcement.

Apple has put police on notice that security on its new phone is so tight, it couldn't extra data even it wanted to cooperate, which is doesn't.
Larry Alton | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why You Should Skip the Password and Try These Things Instead
Technology

Why You Should Skip the Password and Try These Things Instead

With Edward Snowden causing a whole lot of hoopla over passwords, here are a few alternatives to keep your company safe and sound.
Scott Kriz | 6 min read
Lavabit Founder Developing New Email Encryption Tool to Keep Government Out
Technology

Lavabit Founder Developing New Email Encryption Tool to Keep Government Out

Lavabit founder Ladar Levison has teamed up with Silent Circle to launch an innovative, secure email tool called Dark Mail.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read