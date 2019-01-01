My Queue

Efectivo

Cómo aprender mejor (y no olvidarlo en 24 horas)
Consultoría

Cómo aprender mejor (y no olvidarlo en 24 horas)

¿Te cuesta trabajo adquirir nuevos conocimientos? Nate Kornell te dice qué hacer para lograrlo con éxito.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
5 tips para relacionarte mejor con las personas

5 tips para relacionarte mejor con las personas

No importa qué tan bueno seas en tu trabajo; si no te llevas bien con los que te rodean, no llegarás demasiado lejos.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
La verdad sobre el multitasking

La verdad sobre el multitasking

Poder hacer varias cosas al mismo tiempo te ayudará a ser una persona exitosa. Pero no lo confundas con estar distraído.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
20 frases de finanzas para ayudarte a controlar tu dinero

20 frases de finanzas para ayudarte a controlar tu dinero

Te compartimos las mejores citas de sabiduría financiera que te ayudarán a ordenar tu economía y comprender el mundo del dinero.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read