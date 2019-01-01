My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ეფექტური კომუნიკაცია

როგორ გახდე კარგი კომუნიკატორი მხოლოდ ამ ერთი პრინციპის დახმარებით
ზრდის სტრატეგიები

როგორ გახდე კარგი კომუნიკატორი მხოლოდ ამ ერთი პრინციპის დახმარებით

თუ ღონისძიებებზე უცნობებს ელაპარაკებით და ყველაზე წარმატებული პიროვნების აღმოჩენა გსურთ, მას შეხედეთ, ვინც ყველაზე მშვიდად ზის, მაგრამ სხვებს ნამდვილად უსმენს
კარა გოლდინი | 4 min read