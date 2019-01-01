My Queue

Effective Targeting

How Targeted Marketing Can Improve Your Brand's Efficiency
How Targeted Marketing Can Improve Your Brand's Efficiency

Marketing is all about knowing your audience -- who you can sell to and, just as importantly who you can't.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
5 Quirky Businesses That Found the Perfect Niche

Afraid that not enough mourners will show up at your funeral? There's an entrepreneur for that..
Han-Gwon Lung | 4 min read
Leveraging Location: Tips for Effective Geotargeting

Email marketers have more options than ever to drive in-store traffic and boost online sales.
Seamas Egan | 3 min read
'Fun For The Whole Family' Does Not Exist in Marketing

Focus and pick one or two attributes where your brand can really excel. Don't try to be "all of the above."
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Stop Pitching to Losers! The 5 Power Disqualifiers.

To sell anything, first you must eliminate from your market all those who can't, won't or don't need to buy. Once they're gone, real selling begins.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read

All About Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why You Need Them and How to Make Them Effective
All About Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why You Need Them and How to Make Them Effective

Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
Small Business PR | 3 min read
Why You Should Be Looking Locally for Customers
Why You Should Be Looking Locally for Customers

Small businesses can -- and should -- target consumers closest to home. Here's how.
Paula Andruss | 3 min read
What Surviving Life-or-Death Situations Has Taught Me About Business
What Surviving Life-or-Death Situations Has Taught Me About Business

A mortal threat either clarifies the mind or you perish. The rough and tumble of business is similar.
Tim Larkin | 6 min read
The Top 5 Errors Made by Money-Losing Ecommerce Sites
The Top 5 Errors Made by Money-Losing Ecommerce Sites

Success is never guaranteed in online marketing but avoiding these common errors makes it much likelier.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
How 2014 Will Be The Year To Monetize Big Data
How 2014 Will Be The Year To Monetize Big Data

Big data will soon go from a technology investment to a marketing one. Use it as a tool to boost revenue.
Lisbeth McNabb | 4 min read