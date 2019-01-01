There are no Videos in your queue.
Effective Targeting
Targeted Advertising
Marketing is all about knowing your audience -- who you can sell to and, just as importantly who you can't.
Afraid that not enough mourners will show up at your funeral? There's an entrepreneur for that..
Email marketers have more options than ever to drive in-store traffic and boost online sales.
Focus and pick one or two attributes where your brand can really excel. Don't try to be "all of the above."
To sell anything, first you must eliminate from your market all those who can't, won't or don't need to buy. Once they're gone, real selling begins.
Marketing
Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
Q&As
Small businesses can -- and should -- target consumers closest to home. Here's how.
Competition
A mortal threat either clarifies the mind or you perish. The rough and tumble of business is similar.
Ecommerce
Success is never guaranteed in online marketing but avoiding these common errors makes it much likelier.
Growth Strategies
Big data will soon go from a technology investment to a marketing one. Use it as a tool to boost revenue.
