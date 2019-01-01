My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

effort

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is
Personal Improvement

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is

Confident people strive for excellence. Insecure people fixate on perfection.
AmyK Hutchens | 8 min read
How to Keep Fighting and Pressing Forward When the Going Gets Tough

How to Keep Fighting and Pressing Forward When the Going Gets Tough

Remember, we all fail at one time or another. That's life.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
10 Great Quotes on the Power of Goals

10 Great Quotes on the Power of Goals

Setting goals is the first step to accomplishing anything meaningful.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
Why Nothing Short of 100 Percent Can Ever Be Enough to Succeed

Why Nothing Short of 100 Percent Can Ever Be Enough to Succeed

Business and life are both much too tough for half effort to get you anywhere.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read