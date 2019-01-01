My Queue

Ego

Confronting Your Ego and Handling Overnight Success
Confronting Your Ego and Handling Overnight Success

Plus, why overnight successes are really the result of years of hard work.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
Follow These 3 Tips to Keep Bad Habits From Destroying Your Business

Follow These 3 Tips to Keep Bad Habits From Destroying Your Business

Curb your bad habits to avoid losing exorbitant amounts of money, burning bridges and experiencing success just to watch it evaporate.
Kerry Goyette | 5 min read
3 Signs You Are Practicing Ego Marketing and How to Stop It

3 Signs You Are Practicing Ego Marketing and How to Stop It

Is it about you or them?
Tucker Ferwerda | 5 min read
4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Wisdom of Charlie Munger

4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Wisdom of Charlie Munger

Millions of people pay close attention to what Warren Buffett has to say. This is who Buffett listens to.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success

How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success

Embrace your vulnerability by being humble and accountable.
Angela Kambouris | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How to Let Go of Your Ego
How to Let Go of Your Ego

Whether you want to admit it or not, you have an ego. Everyone does.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Did You Start a Business to Do Something Significant, or to Feel Significant?
Did You Start a Business to Do Something Significant, or to Feel Significant?

At the end of the day, your business is not about you.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
5 Strategies to Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Get Stuff Done
5 Strategies to Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Get Stuff Done

We need to believe in ourselves to succeed. But when does our sense of self-importance get in the way of our success?
Ellevate | 5 min read
To Survive, Sometimes You Have to Let Go of Your Vision -- and Ego
To Survive, Sometimes You Have to Let Go of Your Vision -- and Ego

Entrepreneurship means exploring unknown paths, and sometimes that leads a founder somewhere different from where they started.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move
You're Not Crazy: Trading Your Six-Figure Job for Entrepreneurial Freedom Is the Right Move

You're the only one who should determine how much your time is worth. These tips can help you enter the startup world with eyes wide open.
Jacob Warwick | 5 min read
Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.
Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.

Hyper-confident leaders often get the top job, but they don't bring out the best in everyone.
Michael Hollauf | 6 min read
5 Hacks to Keep Your Ego From Squashing Your Success
5 Hacks to Keep Your Ego From Squashing Your Success

Your own arrogance may be the biggest roadblock to ultimate success.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Ego: Is Bigger Actually Better?
Ego: Is Bigger Actually Better?

People with a healthy ego are adaptable to the changing tides of the business world.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
What Being an Entrepreneur Has Taught Me
What Being an Entrepreneur Has Taught Me

Not the least of which is to consider, from time to time, that you may be out of your mind. Call it mental hygiene.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
The One Thing Holding You Back From Your Dreams
The One Thing Holding You Back From Your Dreams

Once you begin to understand your ego, you can begin to take control of your life.
Greg Hankerson | 8 min read