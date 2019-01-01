My Queue

Egypt

Bringing Local To Global: Ashoka Arab World Hosts Arab World Social Innovation Forum 2019
Social Entrepreneurs

Bringing Local To Global: Ashoka Arab World Hosts Arab World Social Innovation Forum 2019

The full-day agenda includes a number of major players in the social entrepreneurship ecosystem, including Katherine Milligan, Former Director and Head of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, and Ayman Ismail, founding Director of the AUC Venture Lab.
5 min read
SHE CAN 2019 Invites Egypt's Entrepreneurs To Gain Insights On Turning Failures Into Success Stories

SHE CAN 2019 Invites Egypt's Entrepreneurs To Gain Insights On Turning Failures Into Success Stories

With this year's theme as 'Successful Failures,' the conference will focus on leveraging innovating thinking, creativity, technology and capital to turn failures into success stories.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Impacting Entrepreneurship: Abdelhameed Sharara, CEO And Co-founder, RiseUp Summit

Impacting Entrepreneurship: Abdelhameed Sharara, CEO And Co-founder, RiseUp Summit

The CEO and co-founder of RiseUp Summit is catalyzing Egypt's entrepreneurial ecosystem with his platform's consistent year-on-year growth.
Aby Sam Thomas | 7 min read
A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners

A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners

In a bid to create the region's first "dragon" company, A15 has sold its stake in mobile payment startup TPAY to Helios Investment Partners.
Megha Merani | 8 min read
This Entrepreneur Built an All-Female Driving School -- in Egypt

This Entrepreneur Built an All-Female Driving School -- in Egypt

Nayrouz Talaat's Direxiona driving school is often ridiculed and dismissed by conservative local men. But she doesn't have time to listen. Business is booming.
Menna Farouk | 3 min read

More From This Topic

"We Got Funded!" Cairo-Based iCommunity Raises US$600,000 in Series A Funding Round
Funding

"We Got Funded!" Cairo-Based iCommunity Raises US$600,000 in Series A Funding Round

iCommunity, Egypt's first mobile community platform for the real estate industry, aims to transform the engagement between residents and real estate developers.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding
Startup Funding

We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding

In its endeavor to revolutionize the social media marketing industry, the startup has raised US$1.1 million in a pre-Series A round
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost
Startup Finance

We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to further build on their accomplishments, and is looking at making focused investments in the areas of product research, operations management, and talent.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
Meet The Ten Egyptian Startups Graduating Flat6labs Cairo's Tenth Cycle
News and Trends

Meet The Ten Egyptian Startups Graduating Flat6labs Cairo's Tenth Cycle

The entrepreneurs hail from across Egypt and are working on online and digital solutions across industries ranging from fintech, medicine, training and development, to transportation, insurance and retail.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Migrant Women Entrepreneurs Showcase Their Business Ideas At Cairo's Women On The Move
News and Trends

Migrant Women Entrepreneurs Showcase Their Business Ideas At Cairo's Women On The Move

Aiming to connect migrant and refugee entrepreneurs with Egypt's local ecosystem, the event gathered over 250 entrepreneurs from from Syria, Yemen, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan, at Egypt's tech hub The GrEEK Campus.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
We Got Funded: Egypt-Based Fintech Startup Moneyfellows Raises Seed Funds
Startup Financing

We Got Funded: Egypt-Based Fintech Startup Moneyfellows Raises Seed Funds

The startup claims to be gaining traction steadily since the time it participated in the Barclays Egypt and Flat6labs-powered 1864 fintech startup accelerator, and it had also won first place in the startups track at the 10th MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition held in Bahrain.
Sindhu Hariharan | 5 min read
Startup WideBot Helps Users Build Chatbots That Speak The MENA Language
Tech Startups

Startup WideBot Helps Users Build Chatbots That Speak The MENA Language

Egyptian startup WideBot, a bot builder platform, aims to take the hassle out by letting users build chatbots- and no, you don't need to have any special coding or technical skills to do that.
Pamella de Leon | 7 min read
Going Cashless: Startup PayMob Wants To Make Egypt (And MENA) Transact From Their Mobile Phones
Startups

Going Cashless: Startup PayMob Wants To Make Egypt (And MENA) Transact From Their Mobile Phones

In a cash-dominated society, financial inclusion is essential for individuals, enterprises, and economies alike to prevent hurdles to progress- and this is the opportunity that PayMob is trying to tackle.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read
Five Middle East Startups Among 29 Winners Of Expo Live Grant
Social Entrepreneurship

Five Middle East Startups Among 29 Winners Of Expo Live Grant

Expo Live, while not disclosing the amount for each project, says it would grant up to US$100,000 per initiative under its Innovation Impact Grant Program.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Egyptian Entrepreneur Essam Hashim Hacks E-Waste Recycling For His Country
Entrepreneurs

Egyptian Entrepreneur Essam Hashim Hacks E-Waste Recycling For His Country

Hashim has approached several governmental entities and others from the private sectors with the offer of partnerships.
Maysaa Ajjan | 3 min read