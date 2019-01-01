The full-day agenda includes a number of major players in the social entrepreneurship ecosystem, including Katherine Milligan, Former Director and Head of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, and Ayman Ismail, founding Director of the AUC Venture Lab.
The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to further build on their accomplishments, and is looking at making focused investments in the areas of product research, operations management, and talent.
The entrepreneurs hail from across Egypt and are working on online and digital solutions across industries ranging from fintech, medicine, training and development, to transportation, insurance and retail.
Aiming to connect migrant and refugee entrepreneurs with Egypt's local ecosystem, the event gathered over 250 entrepreneurs from from Syria, Yemen, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Eritrea, Sudan and South Sudan, at Egypt's tech hub The GrEEK Campus.
The startup claims to be gaining traction steadily since the time it participated in the Barclays Egypt and Flat6labs-powered 1864 fintech startup accelerator, and it had also won first place in the startups track at the 10th MIT Enterprise Forum Arab Startup Competition held in Bahrain.
In a cash-dominated society, financial inclusion is essential for individuals, enterprises, and economies alike to prevent hurdles to progress- and this is the opportunity that PayMob is trying to tackle.