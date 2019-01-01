My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

El ring bar de cereal

El venezolano que se llevó un millón y medio en Shark Tank México con su bar de cereal
Shark Tank México

El venezolano que se llevó un millón y medio en Shark Tank México con su bar de cereal

Edmundo Hernández dejó Venezuela para buscar una mejor vida para su hijo. En México decidió abrir un bar de cereal para ganarse la vida y hoy su emprendimiento podrá consolidarse gracias al apoyo de Patricia Armendáriz.
Yanin Alfaro | 7 min read