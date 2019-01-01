My Queue

Elabelz

Redefining Retail: Elabelz Founder And CEO Nooruldeen Agha On His Latest Venture, ST-YL
Innovators

Agha believes that ST-YL is going to change retail as we know it, and its impact is not going to be restricted to just the UAE, or only the MENA region- it's going to be global.
Aby Sam Thomas | 13 min read
Beware Of The Underdog: Nooruldeen Agha, Founder And CEO, Elabelz

Nooruldeen Agha, founder and CEO of Elabelz, believes that entrepreneurs need to have the stamina to completely give up their life in order to build something from the ground all the way up to the greatness.
Tamara Pupic | 10 min read