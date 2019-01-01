My Queue

elderly

Why The MoBiLET is More Than Just a Wheelchair
Technology

Check it out at the Eco Export Asia in Hong Kong this October.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
How Senior Citizens Can Use Technology to Ensure Safety

Technology has made senior people alert by creating a support system for them
Tanmay Jaiswal | 5 min read
Everyone Is Getting Lonelier. Here's How Entrepreneurs Are Helping to Reverse the Trend.

People of all ages increasingly experience isolation.
Joel Landau | 6 min read
Why Elder Care Services is Unexplored in India

Elder care is as much a sociological issue as that of access or affordability
Neha Sinha | 5 min read