Election 2012
Presidential Elections
Independent, unaffiliated entrepreneurs will decide who wins the small-business vote in November.
Americans pay their bills on their smartphones, but still have to stand in line to vote. What's up with that?
Despite the derisive nature of the current election process, we're not so bad. Perhaps it's our brands, big and small, that can make us feel great again.
Is a background in business essential to running the country? Here are several former presidents who transitioned from the boardroom to the Oval Office.
Our annual Best Cities feature explores the hot spots for specific business categories.
More From This Topic
Finance
Barack Obama won his reelection bid last night. See what his second term holds for small businesses.
Entrepreneurs
It's often hard to pigeonhole a generation of business owners, but as a voting block they do seem to come together -- at least on one issue.
Starting a Business
On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Starting a Business
Here's our synopsis of where Barack Obama and Mitt Romney stand on 10 issues of importance to America's entrepreneurs.
Backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights, Votizen co-founder Jason Putorti talks to us about changing the future of campaigning.
Marketing
Entrepreneurs can learn a lot (or not) about dressing to impress from Barack Obama,
Mitt Romney, Joe Biden and Paul Ryan.
Growth Strategies
In their final debate, the presidential candidates laid out aggressive stances on China in a debate Monday that focused on foreign-policy issues.
Growth Strategies
Mitt Romney has urged business owners to tell their employees how they plan to vote.
Marketing
With the final debate tonight and the election right around the corner, follow these tips when mentioning politics on social media.
Growth Strategies
No matter who wins in November, our next president must work to get small-business health-care costs under control, writes Shelly Sun, co-founder of the BrightStar Care franchise.
