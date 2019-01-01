My Queue

Election 2012

Survey Shows Presidential Candidates Miss the Mark on Small-Business Issues
Presidential Elections

Survey Shows Presidential Candidates Miss the Mark on Small-Business Issues

Independent, unaffiliated entrepreneurs will decide who wins the small-business vote in November.
David Nilssen | 7 min read
Modernize U.S. Politics? Here are 3 Ways Tech Companies Can Help.

Modernize U.S. Politics? Here are 3 Ways Tech Companies Can Help.

Americans pay their bills on their smartphones, but still have to stand in line to vote. What's up with that?
Q Manning | 6 min read
In the Spirit of Budweiser's 'America' Campaign, Smaller Brands Should Also Celebrate All Things U.S.

In the Spirit of Budweiser's 'America' Campaign, Smaller Brands Should Also Celebrate All Things U.S.

Despite the derisive nature of the current election process, we're not so bad. Perhaps it's our brands, big and small, that can make us feel great again.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs

8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs

Is a background in business essential to running the country? Here are several former presidents who transitioned from the boardroom to the Oval Office.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
From Recreational Apparel to Weed, Here Are Our Best Cities for Niche Industries

From Recreational Apparel to Weed, Here Are Our Best Cities for Niche Industries

Our annual Best Cities feature explores the hot spots for specific business categories.
Jonathan Blum, Grant Davis, Joe Lindsey, Jenna Schnuer and Andrew Tilin | 15 min read

More From This Topic

Barack Obama's Second Term Small-Business Agenda
Finance

Barack Obama's Second Term Small-Business Agenda

Barack Obama won his reelection bid last night. See what his second term holds for small businesses.
Diana Ransom
Young Entrepreneurs Weigh in on the 2012 Presidential Election
Entrepreneurs

Young Entrepreneurs Weigh in on the 2012 Presidential Election

It's often hard to pigeonhole a generation of business owners, but as a voting block they do seem to come together -- at least on one issue.
Eric Shapiro | 5 min read
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents

On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Steve Blank
Election Day: A Last-Minute Voter Guide For Business Owners
Starting a Business

Election Day: A Last-Minute Voter Guide For Business Owners

Here's our synopsis of where Barack Obama and Mitt Romney stand on 10 issues of importance to America's entrepreneurs.
A Buzzworthy Startup Rethinks the Political Process

A Buzzworthy Startup Rethinks the Political Process

Backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights, Votizen co-founder Jason Putorti talks to us about changing the future of campaigning.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read
Red, White and Fabulous? Fashion Tips from the Campaign Trail
Marketing

Red, White and Fabulous? Fashion Tips from the Campaign Trail

Entrepreneurs can learn a lot (or not) about dressing to impress from Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Joe Biden and Paul Ryan.
Rod Kurtz
Obama and Romney Get Tough on China
Growth Strategies

Obama and Romney Get Tough on China

In their final debate, the presidential candidates laid out aggressive stances on China in a debate Monday that focused on foreign-policy issues.
Catherine Clifford
Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?
Growth Strategies

Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?

Mitt Romney has urged business owners to tell their employees how they plan to vote.
Catherine Clifford
5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media
Marketing

5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media

With the final debate tonight and the election right around the corner, follow these tips when mentioning politics on social media.
Scott Levy
Shelly Sun on the Burden of Health Care (Opinion)
Growth Strategies

Shelly Sun on the Burden of Health Care (Opinion)

No matter who wins in November, our next president must work to get small-business health-care costs under control, writes Shelly Sun, co-founder of the BrightStar Care franchise.
Shelly Sun | 3 min read