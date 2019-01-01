My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

election 2014

3 Reasons Why You Are 'Meh' About This Year's Midterm Elections
Politics

3 Reasons Why You Are 'Meh' About This Year's Midterm Elections

We get it. There's plenty of reasons to drive straight past the polls next week. But isn't voting important, no matter what?
Gene Marks | 5 min read