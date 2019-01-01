My Queue

Electric Cars

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product
Ready For Anything

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla owners face high insurance premiums each year, so Elon Musk decided to do something about it.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020

Tesla Promises 'One Million Robo-Taxis' in 2020

The company says self-driving cars will be on the road this year.
Roberto Baldwin | 4 min read
Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option

Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option

You might want to act quickly if you're determined to get a Tesla vehicle with self-driving capability.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

It's also deploying its next-gen Supercharger on March 6th.
Jon Fingas | 3 min read
Volvo's High-Performance Polestar Brand Just Unveiled Sweden's Answer to the Tesla Model 3

Volvo's High-Performance Polestar Brand Just Unveiled Sweden's Answer to the Tesla Model 3

Production is expected to start in early 2020.
Benjamin Zhang | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified
Electric Cars

The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified

"What it isn't going to be is a V8, supercharged, 700-horsepower engine," says FCA boss.
Zac Palmer | 3 min read
The 15 Craziest Cars and Futuristic Vehicles of CES 2019
CES

The 15 Craziest Cars and Futuristic Vehicles of CES 2019

There were a ton of sleek next-gen cars at CES, from snazzy luxury vehicles to eye-popping concept cars.
Rob Marvin | 8 min read
Tesla's Supercharger Network Will Cover All of Europe in 2019
Tesla

Tesla's Supercharger Network Will Cover All of Europe in 2019

Elon Musk has revealed the expansion on Twitter.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App
News and Trends

A Women-Only Coworking Space Is Launching a Social Networking App

Plus, Audi starts production of its first-ever all-electric SUV and CityBldr raises $4.3 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Startups Are Coming for Amazon and Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Startups Are Coming for Amazon and Tesla! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars
Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

It's also giving EV drivers special memberships and app features.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Elon Musk Scrapped an 'Ironically Foolish' Idea to Save Tesla More Than 16 Hours of Production
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Scrapped an 'Ironically Foolish' Idea to Save Tesla More Than 16 Hours of Production

Tesla Model 3 battery pack production decreased from 17 hours to 17 minutes after this one key change, according to the company's Q1 earnings call.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018
CES

Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018

The auto industry is stealing the show with smart features, self-driving and more.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility
Cars

Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility

Entrepreneur spoke with Byton CEO Carsten Breitfeld.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y

He's also hinting at a number of feature updates for Tesla EVs.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read