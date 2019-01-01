electric vehicles

My Queue

Tesla Warns Employees Against Leaking Info
Tesla Warns Employees Against Leaking Info

Yes, the warning was leaked.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla to Offer Its Own 'More Compelling' Insurance Product

Tesla owners face high insurance premiums each year, so Elon Musk decided to do something about it.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option

Tesla Will 'Substantially' Raise the Price of Its Self-Driving Option

You might want to act quickly if you're determined to get a Tesla vehicle with self-driving capability.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
James Bond's Next Aston Martin Might be Electric

James Bond's Next Aston Martin Might be Electric

He could save the planet while saving the free world.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

It's also deploying its next-gen Supercharger on March 6th.
Jon Fingas | 3 min read

The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified
The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified

"What it isn't going to be is a V8, supercharged, 700-horsepower engine," says FCA boss.
Zac Palmer | 3 min read
Ford Is Developing a Fully Electric F-Series Pickup Truck
Ford Is Developing a Fully Electric F-Series Pickup Truck

The automaker didn't clarify when or where the electric model will arrive.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Cadillac Reveals Electric SUV, Choose Your Own Adventure Sues Netflix, and Kylie Jenner Is Beaten by an Egg (60-Second Video)
Cadillac Reveals Electric SUV, Choose Your Own Adventure Sues Netflix, and Kylie Jenner Is Beaten by an Egg (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Harley-Davidson's First Electric Motorcycle Arrives in August for $30K
Harley-Davidson's First Electric Motorcycle Arrives in August for $30K

The LiveWire is fast and highly connected, but range might be an issue.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Meet the Design Startup That Aims to Speed Up Urban Commutes
Meet the Design Startup That Aims to Speed Up Urban Commutes

URB-E, 'the world's most compact foldable electric vehicle,' makes getting from point A to point B faster and more fun.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Electric Car-Charging Network ChargePoint Gets $50 Million in Funding
Electric Car-Charging Network ChargePoint Gets $50 Million in Funding

The company now has money to expand beyond the 27,000 public charging stations it operates.
Reuters | 2 min read
China's LeEco Unveils All-Electric Concept Car
China's LeEco Unveils All-Electric Concept Car

The company hopes to compete directly with Tesla's Model S.
Reuters | 3 min read