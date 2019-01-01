There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Electricity Market
Blockchain
Most of us can't control where our power is coming from, yet. But, with blockchain, that day is coming; and businesses will benefit.
Save energy and you'll save money, too. Here's how.
Jakson Group counts India's top power units like NTPC in its clients list
It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
Last year, around 80 per cent of the big companies have emission reduction targets in place, says a recent survey by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
More From This Topic
Growth
The 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices will soon be able to communicate with the smart grid on deciding the most optimal time to use energy.
electric vehicles
The toxic levels of air pollution hint for an urgent switch to electric vehicles - this start-up is doing exactly that
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?