Electricity Market

Power to the People: How Energy Works on the Blockchain and Why Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention
Blockchain

Power to the People: How Energy Works on the Blockchain and Why Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention

Most of us can't control where our power is coming from, yet. But, with blockchain, that day is coming; and businesses will benefit.
Yoav Vilner | 5 min read
5 Ways to Fatten Your Bottom Line by Drastically Cutting Energy Costs

5 Ways to Fatten Your Bottom Line by Drastically Cutting Energy Costs

Save energy and you'll save money, too. Here's how.
Daniel Neiditch | 5 min read
This Energy Company is Set to Triple its Revenues Riding on Indian Power Giants

This Energy Company is Set to Triple its Revenues Riding on Indian Power Giants

Jakson Group counts India's top power units like NTPC in its clients list
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List

#5 Key Areas India Needs to Focus On to Climb the Ranks on the Ease of Doing Business List

It's a historic moment as India skipped 30 ranks to be on the 100th position on World Bank's 2017 list
Sahiba Khan | 6 min read
#8 Ways to Conserve Energy and Save Cost

#8 Ways to Conserve Energy and Save Cost

Last year, around 80 per cent of the big companies have emission reduction targets in place, says a recent survey by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
Virendra Joshi | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Smarting Up The Power Grid
Growth

Smarting Up The Power Grid

The 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices will soon be able to communicate with the smart grid on deciding the most optimal time to use energy.
Sugandh Singh | 5 min read
A Greener & Clearer Bike That's All Electric
electric vehicles

A Greener & Clearer Bike That's All Electric

The toxic levels of air pollution hint for an urgent switch to electric vehicles - this start-up is doing exactly that
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read
Now Trade Power With Just A Tap
Electricity Market

Now Trade Power With Just A Tap

Mittal Group launches a one-of-its-kind Power Trading app
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read