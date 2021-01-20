Electronic Commerce
Oxxo launches home delivery service to compete with Walmart
The convenience store has put functions in Mi Oxxo, an online sales platform.
Singles' Day Sales in China Hit $ 1 Billion in 85 Seconds for Alibaba
This happened despite the tariffs and other challenges to Chinese technology.
How Do People Find You? Take Your Business Where Your Customers Are
Whether you have a brick-and-mortar business or are thinking of taking advantage of the big Good End or Cyber Monday sales, now is the best time to be online.
Good End: Google tools to sell more these two weeks
In Latin America, online sales have grown an average of 230% this year. Are you ready to take advantage of it?
With these planes Mercado Libre will deliver packages in less than 24 hours
The platform invested more than one billion pesos in the "Meli Air" aircraft fleet, ground vehicles and last mile centers.
Did COVID-19 steal your sales? This is how 9 Latin American startups successfully entered e-commerce
Latin America will have 191.7 million digital buyers and more than 10.8 million consumers will make a digital purchase for the first time this year.