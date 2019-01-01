My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Electronic Signatures

Document Signing Companies Have Become an Online Business Necessity
Electronic Signatures

Document Signing Companies Have Become an Online Business Necessity

The increasingly paperless business world requires many electronic signatures, and somebody to assure you the signatures are genuine.
Renzo Costarella | 8 min read
Will the Art of the Signature Be Lost in the Digital Age?

Will the Art of the Signature Be Lost in the Digital Age?

We use to put pen to paper all the time. Now, penmanship isn't even a priority.
Deborah Mitchell | 4 min read
E-Signatures Streamline the Contract Process

E-Signatures Streamline the Contract Process

E-signatures streamline the contract process
Ericka Chickowski | 2 min read