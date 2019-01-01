My Queue

Elegir tablet

Nokia Lumia 2520 vs. Surface 2
Tecnología

Nokia Lumia 2520 vs. Surface 2

Te ofrecemos un comparativo entre la tablet de Microsoft y la nueva de Nokia. Ambas funcionan con el sistema operativo Windows RT.
Katherine Gray | 4 min read
Un vistazo a Windows 8.1

Un vistazo a Windows 8.1

Microsoft lanzó una actualización a su sistema operativo. Pero si el Windows 8 no te gustó, esta versión no te hará cambiar de idea.
Julie Bort | 3 min read
Guía para elegir un smartphone o tablet

Guía para elegir un smartphone o tablet

Responde a estas preguntas para saber qué clase de gadget satisface mejor tus necesidades de trabajo.
Entrepreneur | 7 min read