ელექტრონული კომერცია

ელექტრონული კომერციის 5 საიდუმლო, რომელთა გამხელაც „ექსპერტებს" არ სურთ
მარკეტინგი

ბევრისთვის ელ. კომერციის ეს ხუთი საიდუმლო ზედმეტად ძვირადღირებულია საიმისოდ, რომ სხვას გაუზიაროს.
სტივ ტენი | 4 min read
3 ელექტრონული ტენდენცია, რომელთათვისაც 2019 წელს უნდა მოემზადოთ

გრძელდება ელექტრონული კომერციის ბუმი და, მასთან ერთად, ამ სფეროს განვითარებაც. თქვენი ელექტრონული კომერციის გასააქტიურებლად ეს ახალი ტენდენციები გამოიყენეთ.
ტიფანი დელმორი | 1 min read
www.soplidan.ge ანუ ტრადიციული ბაზრის ონლაინალტერნატივა

250-ზე მეტი ნატურალური პროდუქტი შინიდან გაუსვლელად
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read