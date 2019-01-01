My Queue

Elizabeth Warren

Facebook Pulls Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Ads on Breaking Up Social Network
Facebook

Facebook Pulls Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Ads on Breaking Up Social Network

'Curious why I think FB (Facebook) has too much power? Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power,' the presidential candidate said in response to the political ad takedown.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Warren to Wells Fargo: Promises to Treat Customers Better After Scandal Are 'Meaningless'

Warren to Wells Fargo: Promises to Treat Customers Better After Scandal Are 'Meaningless'

In a Facebook post on Monday, the senator criticized Wells Fargo & Co.'s decision.
Reuters | 2 min read
Read Elizabeth Warren's Epic Smackdown of Wells Fargo CEO

Read Elizabeth Warren's Epic Smackdown of Wells Fargo CEO

'Have you returned one nickel of the money you earned while this scam was going on?'
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read