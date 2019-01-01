There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Ellen DeGeneres
Inspirational Quotes
In a funk? Some quotes from comedian and TV personality Ellen DeGeneres can turn your day around.
All the kid wanted was a year of free chicken nuggets. Now he's got a rivalry.
Watching these social media gurus will help you crush it on your platform next year.
Note to Robert De Niro: you're supposed to stand still, Bob.
The A-list studded photo surpassed President Obama's 'Four More Years' picture in under an hour.
More From This Topic
Oscars
The Oscars had an unexpected star, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres ordering pizza for some of the biggest names in show business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?