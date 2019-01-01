There are no Videos in your queue.
Ellen Pao
Women in Tech
Founders include former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao and employees from Slack and Pinterest.
The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
The former venture capitalist, who recently resigned as CEO of Reddit, says she wants to 'move forward.'
The former venture capitalist, who just stepped down as CEO of Reddit, was ordered to pay trial costs related to the discrimination case she lost this year.
Plus: The sharing economy continues to grapple with the status of its workers.
More From This Topic
Leadership
Major players continue to very publicly stir the pot.
Leadership
'There are some very aggressive implied promises being made to the community,' Bethanye Blount said, according to a report.
Leadership
Ellen Pao's departure as CEO is just part of the upheaval the site has been going through as it tries to grow up. But is that even possible?
Leadership
The embattled exec has faced heavy criticism for her leadership of the social news platform.
1 min read
Leadership
Reddit's CEO has lost her most important constituency: the company's vibrant community.
Gender Bias
Meanwhile, the venture capital firm is seeking to recover nearly $1 million in litigation costs.
Legal Issues
A California jury was ordered to resume deliberations on one of the four claims brought by Pao against the VC firm.
3 min read
