Ellen Pao

High-Profile Women in Tech Push Diversity With Project Include
Women in Tech

Founders include former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao and employees from Slack and Pinterest.
Devindra Hardawar | 3 min read
9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015

The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Ellen Pao Won't Appeal Gender Discrimination Trial Verdict

The former venture capitalist, who recently resigned as CEO of Reddit, says she wants to 'move forward.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Ellen Pao Appeals Order to Pay Kleiner Perkins $276,000

The former venture capitalist, who just stepped down as CEO of Reddit, was ordered to pay trial costs related to the discrimination case she lost this year.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Turmoil at Reddit, and Shots of the Pluto Flyby: Weekly News

Plus: The sharing economy continues to grapple with the status of its workers.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Ellen Pao's Tenure at Reddit May Be Over, But the Drama Isn't
Leadership

Major players continue to very publicly stir the pot.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Reddit's Chief Engineer Quits After Losing Faith in Site's Direction
Leadership

'There are some very aggressive implied promises being made to the community,' Bethanye Blount said, according to a report.
Steve Dent | 3 min read
Can Reddit Save Itself by Going Back to the Future?
Leadership

Ellen Pao's departure as CEO is just part of the upheaval the site has been going through as it tries to grow up. But is that even possible?
Mathew Ingram | 6 min read
Ellen Pao Resigns as CEO of Reddit
Leadership

The embattled exec has faced heavy criticism for her leadership of the social news platform.
1 min read
Why Reddit Needs to Replace Ellen Pao as CEO
Leadership

Reddit's CEO has lost her most important constituency: the company's vibrant community.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Reddit CEO Ellen Pao Issues an Apology for the Direction of the Site
Reddit

'We screwed up.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Ellen Pao Will Appeal Gender Discrimination Case Against Kleiner
Gender Bias

Meanwhile, the venture capital firm is seeking to recover nearly $1 million in litigation costs.
Reuters | 2 min read
Kleiner Perkins Cleared of Gender Bias in Pao Case; Jury Ordered to Deliberate Retaliation Claim
Legal Issues

A California jury was ordered to resume deliberations on one of the four claims brought by Pao against the VC firm.
3 min read