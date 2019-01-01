My Queue

Will Consumers Revolt Against Pervasive Online Advertising?
Online Advertising

Privacy concerns and the availability of ad-blocking software may force online businesses to rethink how they reach their audiences.
Larry Alton | 4 min read
Ello Is Starting to Look More Like a Business

The buzzy social network with an anti-advertising mission takes small, important steps toward eventual revenue generation.
Daniel Roberts | 7 min read
Impulse Shopping Will Soon Be Even Easier Thanks to Twitter's 'Buy' Button

All marketing, all the time, looks to be the future of social media.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
Seeking Truce With Drag Community, Facebook Will Amend Its 'Real-Name' Policy

After hundreds of accounts were suspended for the use of drag names like Sister Roma and Lil Miss Hot Mess, Facebook said it was rethinking certain policies.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Hard Truths About the Fast Rise of Ello

The newest social network is all the rage, but not a real threat to Facebook.
Jason Falls | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Why Ello Suddenly Went Viral
Social Media

The fledgling social network was one of the most talked-about items last week. Here's why.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Migrate Beyond Facebook. Make a Huge Impact on Smaller Niche Sites.
Social Media Marketing

Explore alternate networks and perhaps your marketing posts will create a bigger splash.
Eric Siu | 4 min read
Hot New Social Network Ello Knocked Out By Cyber Attack... Already
Social Media

Just when we were saying our first hello to Ello, it said goodbye. Here's why. And, yes, the buzzing ad-free social magnet is back up and running.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read