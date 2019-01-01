My Queue

Email

Inbox Zero Won't Solve Your Email Problem
Email is a process, not a task.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Master Email Marketing With This $15 Course

Your subscribers will thank you for taking the 'Effective Email & Newsletter Marketing' class with Jeff Goins.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Email Killing Your Productivity? Here Are 9 Ways to Fight Back.

Email is both indispensable and a huge time suck.
John Rampton | 8 min read
14 Things Ridiculously Successful People Do Every Day

Check out this list of the unique habits of some of the world's most successful people, then try them and see where they take you.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
Time Management Hacks That Very Successful People Practice Daily

Time management is a big part of success.
John Rampton | 9 min read

13 Dos and Don'ts of Business Email Etiquette
Whether you're a senior professional or an office newbie, here are 13 must-remember dos and don'ts of business email etiquette.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
This $49 Automation Tool Helps You Send Better Custom Emails
With Stackmails, you can send personalized messages to up to 2,000 recipients.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Jeff Bezos' Really Expensive Divorce, the Case Against Inbox Zero, and the First Hostless Oscars in Decades (60-Second Video)
Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
4 Things My Inbox Taught Me About the Type of Email Content That Gets Your Attention
Compelling email content can help your business stay top-of-mind among your customers, but make sure your emails aren't getting quickly sent to the junk folder.
Lou Casale | 6 min read
Phone Call or Email? How to Choose the Right Sales Outreach Approach.
Making the right choice is key to achieving the best response from a prospect.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Your Company (Not to Mention Your Family) Needs You to Stop Taking Work Home
Working at night is usually a productivity mirage.
John Rampton | 5 min read
It's Time to Stop Using Email as a To-Do List
Using email as a task manager can work, but it's the wrong tool for the job.
Natalie Lambert | 5 min read
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
This Experiment Reveals the Best Way to Send a Cold Email
Look at your own inbox. The answer is staring at you.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read

Email -- or electronic mail -- can seem old-fashioned when compared to newer social-media and marketing tools. However, when used effectively, it can be an engaging marketing tool with a high ROI or return on investment.

 