EMC

Dell Buys Storage Company EMC in Biggest Tech Deal Ever
Technology

The $67 billion deal will help Dell diversify away from the PC market.
Reuters | 2 min read
Timeline: How Dell and EMC's $67 Billion Deal Came to Be

The two companies have been searching for a way forward for quite some time.
Andrew Nusca | 3 min read