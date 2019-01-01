My Queue

Emirates

The Five Industry Sectors Keeping The GCC On The Global Map
Industry Research

While the GCC is a small economy, some players in its leading sectors of healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, energy and power and real estate stand proudly on the global scene.
Ziad Awad | 10 min read
Emirates Launches Aviation X-Lab To Ideate For The Future Of Transportation Sector

As part of the UAE's efforts to achieve the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, the innovation lab named Aviation X-Lab plans to host airlines, manufacturers, ground logistics, regulators, engineers, academics, and startups under a single roof to propel the sector to the next level, according to an Emirates' statement.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

The combined network is expected to serve 240 destinations globally with a fleet of 380 aircrafts by 2022.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read