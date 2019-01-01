My Queue

Emirati

Competitive Advantage: Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brand and Corporate Communications, du
Innovators

UAE telco du's differentiating wins aren't based on typical telco metrics.
Aby Sam Thomas | 11 min read
UAE's Khalifa Fund Partners With Majid Al Futtaim To Support Local Entrepreneurs

The Khalifa Fund hopes that the tie-up will provide best facilities for local enterprises, and help develop Emiratis' skills and capabilities.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
UAE Telco Du Launches Emirati Startup Challenge To Nurture Local Talent

UAE telco du, in partnership with Zayed University is extending aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their creative ideas, launching its Emirati startup challenge.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi Invites Applications From Emirati Youth For Its Future Innovators Academy

To be able to apply to this program, interested applicants need to be Emirati Nationals in the age group of 17-25 years old with fluency in English, and passionate about creative problem solving, and should be able to attend the weekly sessions for the entire program duration.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Brick And Mortar Startup Garden Worx Is All About Growth

Emirati entrepreneur Ali Abdullah Sharafi talks Tejar Dubai and overcoming the challenges UAE based entrepreneurs mention.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 6 min read

Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Omar Al Busaidy, Co-founder, W Gents Salon
Entrepreneurs

"This is a business that we knew that if we had the right location, the right service and at the right price, we could certainly make it big."
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
The UAE's First Cat Cafe Is Here
Business Unusual

Saudi-born sisters 23 year-old Iman and 25 year-old Alla Ahmed Bin Farid Al Aulaqi have imported the cat café trend to Dubai.
Pamella de Leon | 2 min read