Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million

Plus, BuzzFeed News launches a paid membership program and an online tutoring platform, Knack, raises $1.5 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
Apple Changed Its Bagel Emoji After Outraged New Yorkers Called the Original Design a 'Monstrosity'

The emoji was changed in the latest version of iOS to a more realistic graphic and has added cream cheese.
Kif Leswing | 2 min read
Meet Apple's New Emoji. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Did you know you could have a heart … in your URL?
Madison Semarjian | 1 min read
Science Just Gave Us Another Reason Not to Use Emoji at Work

A new study finds that including smiley faces in messages could unfavorably tip the scales if you're trying to make a good first impression.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Check Out the New Emoji Headed to Apple Devices

The new characters include a woman wearing a headscarf, a person meditating, a bearded man, a woman breastfeeding and food items such as a sandwich and coconut.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Make the Most of Instagram's 'Vanity' Features

This marketing expert reveals two of the most effective ways to attract more followers on your business's Instagram account.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 3 min read
Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business

New data shows that using those little cartoons significantly boosts user engagement with your brand.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji

Tales such as Alice in Wonderland and A Christmas Carol get the graphical treatment.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
10 Awesome New iPhone Emoji You Can Totally Use in Business

Make your texts stand out with these latest options from Apple.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Why Durex Is Promoting an Emoji-Inspired Eggplant-Flavored Condom

Let's talk -- or text -- about sex.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions

Everyone needs an artist emoji.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
The Power of Emojis in Marketing and How to Use Them Efficiently

Check out these shortcuts to share emojis from Mac and Windows desktop as well as tips on how to use emojis to boost your social media posts.
Ash Read | 4 min read
5 Etiquette Rules for Using Emojis at Work

Emojis, once solely symbols of teen angst or exuberance, are a hieroglyphic adults can use, albeit gingerly, in professional communications.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Apple Drops the Gun Emoji for a Friendlier Water Pistol

This is part of the company's emoji update for iOS 10.
Alex Gilyadov | 2 min read