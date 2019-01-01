My Queue

emojis

Car Vending Machines and New Emojis! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Next Time You Want to :) a Customer, Think Twice

Messaging etiquette is crucial for customer service these days. Here's how to not screw it up.
Ari Rabban | 7 min read
5 Etiquette Rules for Using Emojis at Work

Emojis, once solely symbols of teen angst or exuberance, are a hieroglyphic adults can use, albeit gingerly, in professional communications.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Why the Rich and Famous are on Fire for Emojis, and Why Brands Should Care

It's all about the cash and cachet. Stephen Curry, Justin Bieber and Blac Chyna are the latest stars to keep up with the Kardashians in the keyboard invasion game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
You 'Heart' Me, You Really 'Heart' Me! Those New Social Media Reaction Buttons and Emojis.

Do all the new symbols mean we're seeking ways to express our humanity?
Matt Walker | 7 min read