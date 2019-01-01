My Queue

Emotional Intelligence

In Memoriam: Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneurial Inspiration and the Nicest Guy I Ever Knew
Leadership

In Memoriam: Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneurial Inspiration and the Nicest Guy I Ever Knew

Four years after his untimely death a former colleague tells of Dave Goldberg's last positive impact on his career and how he sees life.
Eli Schwartz | 6 min read
4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier

4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier

Buying behaviors are largely driven by emotions and then justified by logic, so it's important for entrepreneurs to tap into psychology to boost sales.
Greg McBeth | 7 min read
11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

If two businesses are pretty much the same, why would anybody work for or buy from the one run by a jerk?
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model

The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model

The people you don't want to be like have just as much to teach you as the ones you wish you were.
John Rampton | 9 min read
How Something As Seemingly Simple As Your Awareness of Color Can Take Your Business to New Heights

How Something As Seemingly Simple As Your Awareness of Color Can Take Your Business to New Heights

Color allows people to explore new personal options and business opportunities, says this contributor, who's done more than 3,000 'color assessments' of businesspeople over the past decade.
Lien Potgieter | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Emotional Roller Coaster of Entrepreneurship
Emotional Intelligence

The Emotional Roller Coaster of Entrepreneurship

Getting control of your emotions is a superpower.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
How to Say 'No' to Anyone Without Feeling Guilty
Ready For Anything

How to Say 'No' to Anyone Without Feeling Guilty

"Sorry, I can't," is a great response and the only one you need ever give.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Why More 'Emotional Intelligence' Means More Money for Entrepreneurs
Ready For Anything

Why More 'Emotional Intelligence' Means More Money for Entrepreneurs

One study found that workers surveyed were 400 percent less likely to leave a job if they had a manager with high 'EQ.'
Imran Tariq | 6 min read
Most Scholars Agree Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to Productivity
Emotional Intelligence

Most Scholars Agree Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to Productivity

Emotionally intelligent people spend less time in pointless conflict and more time building teams.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How Your Habits Can Help Determine Your Success and Potential
Ready For Anything

How Your Habits Can Help Determine Your Success and Potential

Are you building prisons in your own mind, and if so, how can you escape them?
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How to Start A Business That Will Increase Mental Strength
Resilience

How to Start A Business That Will Increase Mental Strength

It's an uncomfortable process, which is why it's worth doing.
John Rampton | 8 min read
4 Reasons Emotional Intelligence Gives Women an Upper Hand as Negotiators

4 Reasons Emotional Intelligence Gives Women an Upper Hand as Negotiators

Women are uniquely equipped with the soft skills required to succeed in negotiation.
Aimee Tariq | 5 min read
The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success
Success Strategies

The 2 Most Important Skills for Long-Term Success

Whatever your age, the big concern you need to focus on is the changing nature of work.
Ellevate | 3 min read
You Must Lead With Empathy to Achieve These 5 Crucial Leadership Goals
Ready For Anything

You Must Lead With Empathy to Achieve These 5 Crucial Leadership Goals

Employees, customers and investors have their own needs
John Boitnott | 5 min read
25 Lessons Business School Won't Ever Teach You
Business Lessons

25 Lessons Business School Won't Ever Teach You

The school of hard knocks is where the unforgettable lessons are learned.
Deep Patel | 10 min read