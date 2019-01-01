My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Empathy

9 Secrets to Having World-Class Customer Service
Customer Service

9 Secrets to Having World-Class Customer Service

Hint: It starts with your people.
The Oracles | 9 min read
4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier

4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier

Buying behaviors are largely driven by emotions and then justified by logic, so it's important for entrepreneurs to tap into psychology to boost sales.
Greg McBeth | 7 min read
Adam Guild Reads 182 Books a Year, and He's Read This One 14 Times. Here's Why.

Adam Guild Reads 182 Books a Year, and He's Read This One 14 Times. Here's Why.

The 19-year-old serial entrepreneur calls this business book 'a masterpiece.'
The Oracles | 6 min read
11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

If two businesses are pretty much the same, why would anybody work for or buy from the one run by a jerk?
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model

The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model

The people you don't want to be like have just as much to teach you as the ones you wish you were.
John Rampton | 9 min read

More From This Topic

What Entrepreneurship and Parenthood Taught Me About Empathy
Ready For Anything

What Entrepreneurship and Parenthood Taught Me About Empathy

This contributor believed in the power of empathy so much that he incorporated it into his parenting philosophy.
Jim Marggraff | 7 min read
3 Ways Increasing Your Empathy Makes You a More Effective Leader
Ready For Anything

3 Ways Increasing Your Empathy Makes You a More Effective Leader

Research shows empathetic leaders foster more productive, engaged and innovative teams.
Maria Ross | 9 min read
Why More 'Emotional Intelligence' Means More Money for Entrepreneurs
Ready For Anything

Why More 'Emotional Intelligence' Means More Money for Entrepreneurs

One study found that workers surveyed were 400 percent less likely to leave a job if they had a manager with high 'EQ.'
Imran Tariq | 6 min read
4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities
Ready For Anything

4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities

Tenacity is more important than brilliance.
Richard Trevino II | 4 min read
Most Scholars Agree Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to Productivity
Emotional Intelligence

Most Scholars Agree Emotional Intelligence Is the Key to Productivity

Emotionally intelligent people spend less time in pointless conflict and more time building teams.
John Rampton | 6 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Glean From Their Kids' K-12 Teachers
Ready For Anything

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Glean From Their Kids' K-12 Teachers

Remember that teacher you loved in second grade who was so honest and constructive in her advice? Be that kind of entrepreneur.
Shelley Osborne | 7 min read
3 Communication Techniques to Accelerate Your Organization's Effectiveness
Communication Strategies

3 Communication Techniques to Accelerate Your Organization's Effectiveness

Listen, be brave, and manage your body language.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
5 Keys to Establishing Meaningful and Fruitful Connections in the Workplace
Ready For Anything

5 Keys to Establishing Meaningful and Fruitful Connections in the Workplace

Results are achieved when people come together and feel good about the connection.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
What I Learned About Leadership, as a CEO Who Became an Adoptive Parent
Ready For Anything

What I Learned About Leadership, as a CEO Who Became an Adoptive Parent

The parallels between the two roles taught me three great life lessons.
Brad Hillier | 8 min read
4 Common Myths About Leadership That Can Hold You Back
Ready For Anything

4 Common Myths About Leadership That Can Hold You Back

Alignment with your values and belief systems is the foundation of becoming an effective leader.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read