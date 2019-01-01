There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Employee benefits are benefits offered to employees from employers, such as health insurance, disability insurance and a retirement plan, to name a few. Benefit plans can add approximately 30 to 40 percent cost to the base pay of most employees. However, offering employee benefits can shape a company’s culture and affect employee retention -- as well as the quality of talent attracted to a business. Some benefits are mandatory by federal law and some aren’t -- but are deeply important to employees.
Small businesses: Often times, small-business owners believe they can’t afford to offer employee benefits -- and with good reason. However, currently the Affordable Care Act subsidizes the cost of medical insurance for businesses that have fewer than 25 full-time employees.
Here are some employee benefits that are required by law: