Employee Compensation

4 Unexpected Things That Can Help You Successfully Ask for a Raise
Money

As in most things, timing is everything.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
It's Time to Rethink the Corporate Pyramid

The engine of prosperity, our middle class, is under siege. Perhaps a new organizational chart can stop the carnage.
George Deeb | 7 min read
Some Amazon Workers Might Only Get a $1-Per-Hour Raise

Amazon's pay raise won't mean as much to everyone.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Amazon Boosts Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

All of Amazon's U.S. workers will benefit from the minimum wage increase, which means more than 350,000 staff spread across all of Amazon's business ventures (including Whole Foods) should be better off beginning in November.
Matthew Humphries | 1 min read
These Are the U.S. States Where the Gender Pay Gap Is Widest

In some states, the average man makes $15,000 more than the average woman.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Why Paying Your Team Members the Way Tesla Pays Elon Musk Will Improve Their Performance
Employee Compensation

The unconventional compensation plan provides incentives to drive results and stick around.
Jeff Hyman | 5 min read
What It Means for Your Hiring When Businesses Are Forbidden From Asking Applicants About Salary
Hiring

Salaries are increasing, which means every hire is more important than ever.
Natan Fisher | 5 min read
How to Create a Pay Structure That Promotes Team and Company Growth
Employee Compensation

No matter which compensation structure you use, match it to the needs of your employees, their efforts and successes, to incentivize business growth.
Stefan Swanepoel | 6 min read
Determining Compensation: 4 Simple Tips to Follow
Employee Compensation

Base and bonus structure are areas where "keeping up with the Joneses" is very, very important.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
How to Incorporate This One Employee Perk to Improve Your Business
Learning

Building a learning culture fuels business success.
Shelley Osborne | 6 min read
4 Essentials to Mitigate Fallout From a Pay-Gap Analysis
Legal

A smart approach to compensation studies will help your company attract and retain talent -- while avoiding stumbles that could punish you for trying to do the right thing.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
The 4 Rules of Treating Employees Equitably
Employee Compensation

If you want to be a respected boss, a revered manager and a followed leader, you need to understand the four tenets of workplace equity.
Jill Schiefelbein | 7 min read
Fixing the Pay Gap Starts With Your Salary Negotiation Skills
Negotiating

From initial offers to part-time requests, here's what both employers and employees aren't often considering.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
6 Hidden Ways That Paying by Check Is Hurting Your Business
Employee Compensation

Think the cost of paper checks is a cost of doing business? Ascend to the cloud, and take another look.
Karla Friede | 6 min read
8 Reasons Giving Your Employees a Raise Will Hurt Your Business
Raises

Flex schedules and an inspiring work environment may be more effective in motivating your employees than a higher salary.
John Rampton | 6 min read