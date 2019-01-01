My Queue

Employee Complaints

Please Cover Your Mouth Before Infecting Everyone With Your Negativity
Office Culture

Anybody can have a bad day but nobody has to spread their bad days to the whole office.
Marty Fukuda | 3 min read
Apple Store Employees Told Tim Cook They Were Treated Like 'Criminals,' Court Docs Show

Documents in a class-action lawsuit reveal employees' unhappiness at being subject to bag searches and treated as 'criminals.'
Reuters | 3 min read
3 Reasons to Think Again Before Bashing Your Company on Glassdoor

If you can't say anything nice about your employer, maybe you ought to look for another job.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
7 Strategies for Dealing With Negative People

Pessimism is contagious. Have a plan to shield yourself from the people who know no joy.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
The Surprising Perk Employees Want That Costs the Company Nothing

Many startups offer free meals and ping-pong but employees most value open communication.
Matt Straz | 4 min read

Should Complaining About Work on Social Media Be a Fireable Offense?
Gossip

A federal agency has ruled that two trash-talking employees fired by a Connecticut bar and grill in 2011 must be rehired by owners no later than this Friday.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
5 Signs It's Time to Fire a Company Manager
Management

A poor supervisor can dampen employee engagement and satisfaction, prompting an exodus. Here's what to look out for.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read