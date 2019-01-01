My Queue

Employee evaluations

Focus on Education and Training to Retain Your Workforce
Employee Retention

A solid education landed your employee a job. They don't want to stop learning now.

A solid education landed your employee a job. They don't want to stop learning now.
Karl Mehta | 5 min read
7 Tips for Delivering Negative Feedback to Employees Without Being a Jerk

Sharing the not-so-good news is easier if you have a positive working relationship with your employees.

Sharing the not-so-good news is easier if you have a positive working relationship with your employees.
Syed Balkhi | 7 min read
Giving Feedback Is Far Better Than Giving an iPad. Just Sayin'.

Helping others to be the best they can be is the best gift you could ever give.

Helping others to be the best they can be is the best gift you could ever give.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
3 Plays Great Coaches Use to Deliver Criticism

3 Plays Great Coaches Use to Deliver Criticism

Creating a hostile atmosphere is the last thing you want to do when delivering feedback to a team member -- on the playing field or in the office.
Jordan Fliegel | 5 min read
How Much Value Are You Really Bringing to the Team?

How Much Value Are You Really Bringing to the Team?

Baseball, the most statistics obsessed sport, can teach business owners important lessons on measuring employee contributions.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read

Can Peer Feedback Lead to Better Self-Awareness?
Feedback

Can Peer Feedback Lead to Better Self-Awareness?

Harness the power of the team to do staff evaluations. You might even achieve better results.
Raphael Crawford-Marks | 5 min read
11 Strong Signs You're About to Be Canned
Managing Employees

11 Strong Signs You're About to Be Canned

If it all sounds familiar by number six, stop reading and get busy on LinkedIn.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How a Warm Body Sometimes Can Be Worse Than Nobody at All
Managing Employees

How a Warm Body Sometimes Can Be Worse Than Nobody at All

A business owner knows that an employee isn't successful at a job but isn't doing anything about it. What's the right way to proceed?
Jim Alampi | 4 min read
The Case for Updating the Hiring Process
100 Brilliant Companies

The Case for Updating the Hiring Process

Hiring platform Smarterer wants employers to ditch the resumes and evaluate job candidates through assessment tests.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Stop Delaying: 3 Surefire Ways to Do Employee Reviews Properly
Performance Reviews

Stop Delaying: 3 Surefire Ways to Do Employee Reviews Properly

Performance evaluations are critical. They can engage employees deeply to deliver their best effort to a company.
Jesse Sostrin | 5 min read
Spring Cleaning for Small Businesses
Management Growing a business

Spring Cleaning for Small Businesses

Address bad habits within your company. Your employees will appreciate it and your enterprise will benefit. Check out these seven blunders.
Jacqueline Breslin | 5 min read
How to Hire Someone Aligned With the Company's Mission
Hiring

How to Hire Someone Aligned With the Company's Mission

Follow these steps to ensure you'll find the right candidate and keep them on course for the entire journey.
Ryan Smith | 5 min read