Employee Feedback

Could Better Communication Unlock Your Company's Growth?
Ready For Anything

Could Better Communication Unlock Your Company's Growth?

Communication is as old as humankind. That doesn't mean it can't benefit from the occasional update.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
That Time Jeff Bezos Was the Stupidest Person in the Room

That Time Jeff Bezos Was the Stupidest Person in the Room

Everyone can benefit from simple advice, no matter who they are.
Gene Marks | 3 min read
Want Brutally Honest Feedback From Employees? Here's How These 6 Entrepreneurs Get It.

Want Brutally Honest Feedback From Employees? Here's How These 6 Entrepreneurs Get It.

It's tough being the boss, and no one is perfect. Here's how your team can help you be better.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Unsure Where to Begin Improving Your Company? Start With Candor.

Unsure Where to Begin Improving Your Company? Start With Candor.

Rather than wishing the game known as office politics didn't exist, change the game altogether.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

Jonathan Neman shares what he learned from getting an evaluation from co-founders, employees and family.
Jonathan Neman | 4 min read

Unhappy at Work? Answer These 7 Questions to Determine Your Next Move
Career Growth

Unhappy at Work? Answer These 7 Questions to Determine Your Next Move

Unhappiness at work is a personal and professional growth opportunity.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
When It Comes to Harassment, Workplace Silence Doesn't Mean Everything Is OK
Ready For Anything

When It Comes to Harassment, Workplace Silence Doesn't Mean Everything Is OK

You'll only know with a high degree of confidence that everything's good at your company if you measure and listen to employee perceptions.
S. Chris Edmonds | 7 min read
More Than 4 Walls: How to Transform Your Company Into a Community
Company Culture

More Than 4 Walls: How to Transform Your Company Into a Community

Focus on the supporting pillars of your company to create a diverse community grounded in collective purpose.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
Don't Assume Employees Can't Handle Tough Decisions
Ready For Anything

Don't Assume Employees Can't Handle Tough Decisions

Too often, managers become paternalistic toward employees, falling into the wrongheaded belief that they know what's best for them.
Bob Priest-Heck | 5 min read
Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me
Ready For Anything

Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me

This business leader finds he sometimes has trouble taking a step back and listening to feedback.
BizCast | 2 min read
Why I Stopped Doing Annual Employee Reviews
Ready For Anything

Why I Stopped Doing Annual Employee Reviews

Why wait months to discuss problems that matter now?
Ximena Hartsock | 6 min read
Why This Business Leader Says Feedback Is the 'Breakfast of Champions'
Feedback

Why This Business Leader Says Feedback Is the 'Breakfast of Champions'

Asking for feedback is the only way to know if you're doing a good job.
BizCast | 2 min read
5 Non-Confrontational Ways Leaders Keep Their Followers Accountable
Ready For Anything

5 Non-Confrontational Ways Leaders Keep Their Followers Accountable

Keeping your team accountable without being overbearing can be hard; it doesn't have to be, though.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
Managers Who Create Growth Opportunities See Greater Employee Engagement
Ready For Anything

Managers Who Create Growth Opportunities See Greater Employee Engagement

Your workers aren't (only) about advancement. For many, the title on a business card isn't nearly as important as feeling that they're learning something new and contributing in meaningful ways.
Tracy Maylett | 6 min read
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason
Hiring

Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read