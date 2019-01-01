There are no Videos in your queue.
employee health
Health Care
The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn't nap is unproductive all day.
Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
One global study found that employees get interrupted every 11 minutes -- and require another 23 minutes to get back into the flow.
Employees who walk or cycle to work are healthier, happier and more productive. Have you made room in your office to store all those bikes?
More From This Topic
Wearable Tech
From promoting a healthy lifestyle to enhancing workplace safety, there's a lot of potential for companies to see.
Workplace Wellness
People ignore scare tactics and are incentives but making things fun will get them moving.
Workplace Wellness
Did you know that the average obese man misses 66 percent more workdays a year than a healthy one?
Culture
Looking to improve your company culture? Google, Pixar and Patagonia have found formulas that work.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
