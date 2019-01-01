My Queue

employee health

You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do
Health Care

You Can Cut Employee Health Insurance Costs the Same Way Big Companies Do

The biggest corporations directly pay for many healthcare services. There are ways small companies can do the same.
Paul Johnson | 8 min read
Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn't nap is unproductive all day.
Heather R. Huhman | 7 min read
Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend

Wearables and Wellness at Work: It's Not Just a Trend

Companies that use wearable fitness tools have lower healthcare costs. Their employees can battle depression and lose weight.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
3 Ways to Set Wellness Goals to Improve Employee Performance

3 Ways to Set Wellness Goals to Improve Employee Performance

One global study found that employees get interrupted every 11 minutes -- and require another 23 minutes to get back into the flow.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Smart Employers Find Ways to Ease Commuting Woes

Smart Employers Find Ways to Ease Commuting Woes

Employees who walk or cycle to work are healthier, happier and more productive. Have you made room in your office to store all those bikes?
Leo Welder | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Wearable Technology: A Powerful HR Tool
Wearable Tech

Wearable Technology: A Powerful HR Tool

From promoting a healthy lifestyle to enhancing workplace safety, there's a lot of potential for companies to see.
Meghan M. Biro | 4 min read
5 Ways to Reboot Your Wellness Program
Workplace Wellness

5 Ways to Reboot Your Wellness Program

People ignore scare tactics and are incentives but making things fun will get them moving.
Laura Putnam | 4 min read
All About Wellness: 5 Steps That Will Make Your Company More Productive
Workplace Wellness

All About Wellness: 5 Steps That Will Make Your Company More Productive

Did you know that the average obese man misses 66 percent more workdays a year than a healthy one?
Star Cunningham | 4 min read
3 Companies That Do Culture Right and What You Can Learn From Them (Infographic)
Culture

3 Companies That Do Culture Right and What You Can Learn From Them (Infographic)

Looking to improve your company culture? Google, Pixar and Patagonia have found formulas that work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read