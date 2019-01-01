My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Employee Ownership

How Visionary Leaders Create the Conditions for Innovation to Flourish
Innovation

How Visionary Leaders Create the Conditions for Innovation to Flourish

Every successful business has a culture focused on seeking better solutions to inevitable problems.
Mike McDerment | 7 min read
Why an Increasing Number of Retiring Entrepreneurs Are Selling the Business to Their Employees

Why an Increasing Number of Retiring Entrepreneurs Are Selling the Business to Their Employees

The most rewarding exit of all is getting the cash out you've earned while taking care of the people you grew the business with.
Lori Shepherd | 7 min read
When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'

When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'

The "perfect deal" is a different kind of employee-ownership model.
John Coleman | 6 min read