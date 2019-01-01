My Queue

Employee Performance

Could Better Communication Unlock Your Company's Growth?
Ready For Anything

Could Better Communication Unlock Your Company's Growth?

Communication is as old as humankind. That doesn't mean it can't benefit from the occasional update.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Science Has Confirmed That Honesty Really Is the Best Policy in the Workplace

Science Has Confirmed That Honesty Really Is the Best Policy in the Workplace

Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
Want Your Employees to Be High Performers? Tie Goals to Rewards Like Extra Days Off or Cold Hard Cash.

Want Your Employees to Be High Performers? Tie Goals to Rewards Like Extra Days Off or Cold Hard Cash.

Follow these tips to align rewards with goals to achieve high performance.
Kerry Alison Wekelo | 5 min read
4 Tips to Take Struggling Employees to the Top of Their Game

4 Tips to Take Struggling Employees to the Top of Their Game

When an employee is performing poorly, your first question isn't so much why the problem has occurred as what you're going to do about it.
Andre Lavoie | 6 min read
3 Reports Every Manager Should Have

3 Reports Every Manager Should Have

Making sure your employees are in alignment with your organization's goals will be easier if you track their progress with these 3 reports.
Riaz Khadem | 7 min read

3 Changes Your Company Should Make to Performance Management in 2017
Ready For Anything

3 Changes Your Company Should Make to Performance Management in 2017

Managers and employees alike are stressing because they're about to have their dreaded year-end performance review. Fix that.
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z
Generation Z

10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z

Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
3 Steps to Help Employees Understand Your Objectives and Expectations
Ready For Anything

3 Steps to Help Employees Understand Your Objectives and Expectations

When you set objectives, your job is to clearly relay your expectations to the employee.
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
The Bedrock of Performance Management? Communication of Acceptable Behavior.
Ready For Anything

The Bedrock of Performance Management? Communication of Acceptable Behavior.

Effective leaders manage performance by continually reinforcing their criteria for success.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
6 Rules For Effective Feedback
Ready For Anything

6 Rules For Effective Feedback

It is not whether it's positive or negative that determines its quality, it's how it's delivered. Wanna help? Do it this way.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom
Exercise

Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom

Founders are obsessive about optimization. Exercise is hands down the best way to optimize future personal performance. Do it.
Mike Loomis | 4 min read
Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault
Sleep Deprivation

Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault

One problem may be that 42 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they didn't take a single vacation day in 2014.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
Unhappy Employees Are Costing You: 4 Lessons From Denmark
Employee Morale

Unhappy Employees Are Costing You: 4 Lessons From Denmark

'The Little Mermaid' and Hans Christian Andersen are hardly Denmark's greatest successes. Actually, that country could teach 'no-vacation nation' a thing or two.
Luis Gallardo | 5 min read
Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms
Engaged Employees

Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms

Consistent communication keeps employees from feeling that they're kept in the dark and fed, well, you know.
Beth Miller | 5 min read
Where Have All the Good Employees Gone? Oops, You Promoted Them.
Ready For Anything

Where Have All the Good Employees Gone? Oops, You Promoted Them.

Four things to consider when promoting employees to leadership.
Tracy Maylett | 4 min read