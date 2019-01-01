There are no Videos in your queue.
Employee Performance
Ready For Anything
Communication is as old as humankind. That doesn't mean it can't benefit from the occasional update.
Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Follow these tips to align rewards with goals to achieve high performance.
When an employee is performing poorly, your first question isn't so much why the problem has occurred as what you're going to do about it.
Making sure your employees are in alignment with your organization's goals will be easier if you track their progress with these 3 reports.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
Managers and employees alike are stressing because they're about to have their dreaded year-end performance review. Fix that.
Generation Z
Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Ready For Anything
When you set objectives, your job is to clearly relay your expectations to the employee.
Ready For Anything
Effective leaders manage performance by continually reinforcing their criteria for success.
Ready For Anything
It is not whether it's positive or negative that determines its quality, it's how it's delivered. Wanna help? Do it this way.
Exercise
Founders are obsessive about optimization. Exercise is hands down the best way to optimize future personal performance. Do it.
Sleep Deprivation
One problem may be that 42 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they didn't take a single vacation day in 2014.
Employee Morale
'The Little Mermaid' and Hans Christian Andersen are hardly Denmark's greatest successes. Actually, that country could teach 'no-vacation nation' a thing or two.
Engaged Employees
Consistent communication keeps employees from feeling that they're kept in the dark and fed, well, you know.
