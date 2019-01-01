There are no Videos in your queue.
Employee productivity
Time Management
You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Instead of focusing on busyness, companies should be focusing on results.
In a Swedish study, a six-hour workday resulted in a 4.7 percent reduction in total sick days taken and a noticeable reduction in absenteeism.
Employee engagement starts with meaningful relationships. Companies that don't support those interactions will see productivity tank as their best talent walks.
When tasks outside employees' normal workloads take up a majority of their work day, tensions can rise.
More From This Topic
Launching a Business
Time is money, and both are especially critical for startups. Practice these skills until they're second nature so your launch doesn't crash and burn instead.
Productivity
Boosting productivity is about working smarter, not harder.
Productivity
The prolific rap artist remains cultural relevant years after his death because of how hard he worked all of his brief life.
Productivity
You've heard of the Pareto Principle. Just exactly what are you doing about it?
Productivity
Superstar status belongs to those who, for starters, focus on completion of a task rather than blind adherence to a work process.
Strategy
The secret to achieving ambitious goals is getting the team onboard.
Productivity
Attention slackers: These are the gnarly timesucks undermining your productivity at work.
Distractions
Sometimes, the killer productivity app is the off switch.
Employee Engagement
While it might seem like a lot of work, implementing this strategy is essential if you want to maintain a happy and productive workplace.
Productivity
Work ceases being a hamster wheel when we start setting priorities strategically and focusing on the most important tasks.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
