Employee productivity

Time Management

What Quantified Self Did for Six-Pack Abs, 'Quantified Business' Can Do for Your Startup

You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 4 min read
Why Leaders Should Rethink a Business Culture in Which Everyone Is Always 'Busy'

Instead of focusing on busyness, companies should be focusing on results.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 6 min read
Is a Shorter Workday Actually Better for Businesses?

In a Swedish study, a six-hour workday resulted in a 4.7 percent reduction in total sick days taken and a noticeable reduction in absenteeism.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
All Business Is Personal: Employees Need Human Connections at Work

Employee engagement starts with meaningful relationships. Companies that don't support those interactions will see productivity tank as their best talent walks.
Harry West | 5 min read
Your Employees Aren't Really Doing Their Jobs -- How to Help

When tasks outside employees' normal workloads take up a majority of their work day, tensions can rise.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Launching a Business

7 Crucial Money Tips to Failure-Proof Your New Business

Time is money, and both are especially critical for startups. Practice these skills until they're second nature so your launch doesn't crash and burn instead.
Iman Jalali | 6 min read
Productivity

The 5 Secrets of Very Productive People Are Just Common Sense

Boosting productivity is about working smarter, not harder.
Charlie Harary | 4 min read
Productivity

The Surprising Lesson Tupac Teaches Struggling Entrepreneurs

The prolific rap artist remains cultural relevant years after his death because of how hard he worked all of his brief life.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
Productivity

5 Things You Can Do to Avoid 'Fake Work'

You've heard of the Pareto Principle. Just exactly what are you doing about it?
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
Productivity

7 Traits That Define Work Productivity Superstars

Superstar status belongs to those who, for starters, focus on completion of a task rather than blind adherence to a work process.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Strategy

7 Essentials for Making Your Strategy Succeed

The secret to achieving ambitious goals is getting the team onboard.
Jason Womack | 5 min read
Productivity

Are You Guilty of These Common Workplace Time Wasters? (Infographic)

Attention slackers: These are the gnarly timesucks undermining your productivity at work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Distractions

5 Low-Tech Ways to Throttle Time-Sucking Mobile Devices So You Can Concentrate

Sometimes, the killer productivity app is the off switch.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
Employee Engagement

Here is a Simple and Fun Way to Boost Employee Engagement

While it might seem like a lot of work, implementing this strategy is essential if you want to maintain a happy and productive workplace.
Russ Fradin | 5 min read
Productivity

4 Bulletproof Productivity Secrets Gleaned From the World's Great Achievers

Work ceases being a hamster wheel when we start setting priorities strategically and focusing on the most important tasks.
Peter Voogd | 5 min read