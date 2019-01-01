There are no Videos in your queue.
Employee Recognition
Employee Morale
'I am not going to compliment you for something we pay you to do,' this contributor once heard from his manager. Yikes.
While well-known CEOs make headlines, they're not always people who inspire others to follow them.
People won't remember what you said but they will always remember how you made them feel.
Focus on your mid-level employees to help them grow with your company.
Use the day as a springboard for ongoing kudos.
More From This Topic
Millennials
A recent study found that aspiring millennial entrepreneurs aren't just thinking about how they can help, but if their contribution will be valued by the recipients.
Company Culture
Creating work atmospheres where people choose to engage and do their best work for the right reasons will lead to sustainable success.
Creativity
While everyone appreciates a pat on the back, that's not the most powerful way to promote highly creative thinking.
Worker Experience
Employee engagement starts with meaningful relationships. Companies that don't support those interactions will see productivity tank as their best talent walks.
Managing Teams
Everyone, plus the bottom line, benefits when companies show team members how their daily work contributes to the larger whole.
Family Businesses
A business that ignores the numbers is in trouble. A business that ignores its people is doomed.
Talent Management
If you want to develop major-league players, get serious about competing for talent.
Company Culture
Celebrate all achievements, both big and small, and recognize who made them possible -- and how.
