Employee Stock Ownership

When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'
Employee Ownership

When It Comes to Equity, 'Enough Is Better Than Too Much'

The "perfect deal" is a different kind of employee-ownership model.
John Coleman | 6 min read
How to Get More Income From Your Assets

How to Get More Income From Your Assets

Here are two ways to get more money out of your business -- beyond giving yourself a raise.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Why Ownership Is Now a Favorite Employee Benefit

Why Ownership Is Now a Favorite Employee Benefit

Many people agree that giving employees an ownership stake, especially at a startup, is a surefire way to motivate them to bring their very best to the company.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
How to Build an Employee-Owned Business

How to Build an Employee-Owned Business

These four steps will help you turn employees into engaged, invested coworkers.
Michelle Goodman | 9 min read
When Workers Own the Company

When Workers Own the Company

Research suggests that employee stock-ownership plans boost output and engagement. These 7 steps will help your company create one.
Michael Kling | 4 min read