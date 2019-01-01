My Queue

Employees

Entrepreneur Mindset

Business owners are often obsessed with reorganizing and growth. Here's why moving past these action items might be best for your company.
Benjamin Gilad | 6 min read
How to Solve the Good Person, Wrong Seat Problem

If you have a highly skilled but low performing employee, before you let them go, think about where they might fit better in your organization.
JT McCormick | 10 min read
When Is It Time to Fire an Employee?

Use these three tests to decide if it's time to terminate a staffer.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
What Got You Here Will Get You There

Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
Jeremy Miller | 5 min read
How to Quit Your Job -- Without Burning Bridges (Infographic)

Here's how to seamlessly make an exit.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

Amazon

Amazon Calls Bernie Sanders's Working Conditions Claims 'Misleading'

It's encouraging employees to send their stories to the senator.
Mallory Locklear | 4 min read
Ready For Anything

How These 6 Entrepreneurs Dealt With Difficult Employee Issues

From firing to rewarding talent, these founders share how they handled tough personnel decisions.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Employees

How This Entrepreneur Repaid His Most Valuable Employee: His Mom

An entrepreneur's mom worked for him for years -- without a salary. When he finally made it, he wanted to give her something she'd love.
Joe Keohane | 3 min read
Ready For Anything

From Free Genetic Screening to a Maternity Concierge Program, These 10 Companies Go Above and Beyond for Their Employees

Check out the 10 companies that are taking compensation, perks and HR programs to the next level.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs

Are You an Entrepreneur or an Employee? Here Are the 4 Biggest Distinctions.

Not everyone is a natural for the entrepreneurial role, but the mindset needed can be learned.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
Ready For Anything

The Leadership 'Secret' That Smart Leaders Have Known for a Century

Amazing wisdom from more than 100 years ago that you can use today.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
Infographics

17 Incredible Employee Perks of Successful Companies (Infographic)

From a 40-foot rock climbing wall to $2,000 worth of travel credit, check out these awesome employee perks.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Apps

Can the Annual Review Be Replaced By an App?

More companies are turning to apps that offer real-time feedback from bosses, peers and subordinates alike. But do they work?
Elizabeth Dunn | 7 min read
Firing

The 11 Strangest Reasons People Were Fired

These nightmarish stories will make your jaw drop.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
Office Space

Rocking Out Inside Fender's Office

At its new Hollywood headquarters, guitars line the walls and employees are encouraged to play any time of day.
Kristin Hunt | 4 min read