Employees Hiring Human resources Solutions

Human Resources

Would Human Resource Turn More Resourceful?

The market for startups in human resource (HR) technology space is finally beginning to find backing from companies and investors. But would it be able to turnaround some big success stories?
Sandeep Soni | 7 min read
Now Artificial Intelligence Will Find the Right Job For You

Let's find out how this startup is building a win-win ecosystem for both employers and employees
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
Good Stuff Happens When You Have an HR Department of 1

Even a single human resources professional can bridge any communication rift arising between employers and employees.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
High-Impact HR Operating Model – Key To Business Success

A new approach for hiring better and efficient staff.
Dilshad Kothawala | 4 min read
Job matching technology from India to empower hiring network in Africa

Aspiring Minds partners with Ringier to launch AMCAT across Africa
Priyannkaa Dey | 3 min read