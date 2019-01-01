My Queue

employement

How Informal Employment in Emerging Markets is Boosting Fintechs in Alternative Lending
FinTech

This is true in particular for alternative lending services that demonstrate the highest momentum in the Asian emerging markets distinguished for insufficient financial inclusion
Sergey Sedov | 5 min read