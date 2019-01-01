My Queue

5 Employment Laws You Do Not Want to Break
5 Employment Laws You Do Not Want to Break

Some employers may be breaking these employment laws without even knowing it.
Mike Kappel | 6 min read
Stingy Company Ordered to Pay $1.75 Million to Workers It Forced to Choose Between Pay and Bathroom Breaks

'No worker should have to face the choice: Do I take a bathroom break, or do I get paid?'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
5 Employment Law Tips for Startups

Stay on top of employee-related legal issues as a new employer.
Sofia Aguilar | 4 min read
How the 9-to-5 Came to Be and Why It No Longer Makes Sense (Infographic)

Everybody's working for the weekend, but is it best to get 'er done in long, eight-hour stints? Probably not.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read